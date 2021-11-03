The National Assembly has applauded what it described as the unprecedented achievements recorded in the basic education sector in Gombe State, saying the state stands out as a role model among all the states visited.

It attributed the feat to the clear vision and mission of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya as well as his commitment to the service of his people.

Chairman of the House of Representatives committee on Basic Education, Professor Julius Ihonvbere, gave the commendation when he led his colleagues on a courtesy visit to the governor.

The members who were in Gombe on an oversight function to assess the UBEC/ SUBEB intervention projects lauded Governor Yahaya for putting into judicious use the resources allotted to basic education.

“Our responsibility is to conduct an oversight and see how the matching grants and other resources from the federal government are deployed”, he said.

Applauding the state government’s commitment in developing education from the grassroot, Prof Ihonvbere noted that among all the states the committee had visited, Gombe state stands out as a role model.

“We have been to so many states where we have seen schools without perimeter fencing, no playground, no water, no toilet; classrooms are dilapidated, no furniture, and even children sitting on the ground in 2021. Your Excellency Sir, Gombe has shown that all these issues I have mentioned can be addressed, we commend your efforts in setting the pace and urge other state to borrow a leaf from Gombe”, he said.

The committee lauded Governor Yahaya’s move to tackle the challenges facing basic education in the state, singling out the establishment of teachers’ resource center at Kwami as a great achievement that will help in building the capacity of teachers.

“No matter how good a pupil is, with a bad teacher they are going nowhere. And your recognition of the need to empower teachers intellectually demonstrates clearly that you know where the problems are and you are ready to tackle them,” he added.

The National Assembly member also praised the governor for the establishment of Alabura Model Primary School in Kumbiya-Kumbiya Quarters which is under construction, describing it as a landmark project.

“Locating that kind of facility and edifice in that particular area shows that you understand very clearly how to use institutions to promote growth and development”, he told the governor.

The committee chairman expressed his satisfaction with the calibre of people Governor Yahaya has assembled to work with him, \describing them as “competent hands”, even as urged the governor to continue with his good policies and programmes.

The federal lawmaker, while commending the hospitality accorded them in Gombe State, also applauded the good road networks, the 3G project among others, describing them as enviable projects that make Gombe stands tall among its peers.

“We were impressed by what we saw in Gombe State in terms of infrastructures, human resources and other developmental projects”, he stated.

Responding, Governor Yahaya described the visit of the committee as apt and timely, just as he expressed optimism that such engagements would bring good tidings to Gombe State.

He told the lawmakers that despite the effort his government is making towards building educational facilities and boosting capacity of teachers, the state’s social infrastructures provided by his administration are stressed by the influx of internally displaced persons from neighbouring states that are facing security challenges.