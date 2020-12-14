Gombe state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed confidence in coasting home to victory in all the 11 local government areas in the December 19th local government elections in the state.

It also disclosed that opposition parties, had been inactive and not campaigning for the elections proper, giving an unassailable edge to APC who had been campaigning across all the local government areas of the state.

According to Muazu: “We just had an inaugural meeting to see how our party will present flags to candidates on Tuesday, in preparation for the December 19 local government election.

“The party is fully prepared and we are mobilising our supporters, in order to vote for our party.

“We thank God, for what is happening in Gombe state, the governor is working. So, people do not see anything wrong in electing our candidates, the APC candidates. We are fully prepared and we are waiting for that day to come.