The executive committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of Lambi ward, Akko local government area of Gombe State, has suspended a former member of the House of Representatives for Akko federal constituency, Hon Umaru Barambu.

Chairman of the party in the ward, Gwani Audu who announced the suspension while addressing journalists at the state APC secretariat, alleged that the ex-lawmaker was suspended for engaging in anti-party activities.

He said the ward executive committee would not allow anyone to sabotage the party, especially as the 2023 general elections draw closer, hence their unanimous decision to suspend the party stalwart.

The chairman, who said the suspension would be in force until further notice, reiterated their support and loyalty to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya as the leader of the party in the state, urging all members from wards to state level to remain loyal to him in order not to give members of the opposition room to tear the party apart.

“We don’t want anti party activities because we pledge unalloyed loyalty to the party. We also don’t like anything that will break the party. That is why we have suspended him until he reaches out to us and makes amends.

“APC is strong in Lembi ward. We don’t want division in the party. Therefore, we will not condone all these anti party activities. We are totally in support of the governor,” he said.

