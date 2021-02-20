BY JAIYEOLA ANDREWS, Gombe

To prevent a breakdown of law and order, Gombe State Police Command has beefed up security in Billiri, following the protest over the delay in pronouncement of new Mai Tangale by the state government.

Mai Tangale, Dr. Abu Buba Maisheru, recently passed on and controversy has been trailing the delay in pronouncement of a new monarch in the chiefdom.

ADVERTISEMENT

This culminated into the protest in Billiri, Gombe State, by the people of the chiefdom over the delay in getting substantiative monarch.

However, the state’s commissioner of police, Maikudi Shehu, sued for peace as against lawlessness.

He enjoined the people of the area to be calm, as the state’s government was in consultation with all stakeholders, with a view to resolving the knotty issue.

The state’s government said it had not pronounced a new Mai Tangale and had no preferred candidate as being alleged, adding that the delay in the pronouncement was because the process of getting new Mai Tangale had not been concluded.

The SSG said, “Until normalcy is restored in Tangale Chiefdom, it will be difficult for government to make any pronouncement on the issue.”