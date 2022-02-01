Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Gombe State chapter has kicked against what they described as “undue interference” in their affairs and leadership activities by security agents and suspected government officials.

They also frowned at the cancellation of the grand reception for newly elected CAN leaders last Sunday by security agents allegedly on the pretense of averting a crisis.

The cancellation, according to them, and constant invitation of the newly elected Gombe CAN chairman Rev Fr Joseph Shinga by police for questioning were aimed at creating a rift in the body and attacking the Christian faith.

In a letter by Shinga, Gombe CAN warned against moves to pit Christians against themselves, declaring they will not succeed.

The letter reads in part: “Fired by the sense of history, from 2019 (to be specific) a thicker margin line has been drawn against the Church in Gombe state for the simple reason that an enforcement of oppressive structures against the Church are strategically set in motion and this statement will correct a certain impression that we cannot live in Gombe as citizens of Nigeria with the freedom of our faith not respected.

“It is becoming more official that the Christian religion in Gombe state has been manipulated and kept under multiple attacks over and over, most likely for the reason to start a war between ourselves.

“We have been confronted with this for a very long time and it is playing out more significantly at the watch of this administration.

“Our rightfully elected leadership of CAN Gombe State has been persistently distracted with consistent invitations to appear before the police unduly and till this moment, reasons are yet to be officially handed to the leadership of CAN at any level as to why these invitations have become a recurrent decimal.

“Yesterday, the 30th day of January 2022, a grand reception of our elected CAN leaders should have been held but it was rudely suspended with less than 12hours to the event due to reasons that we are still shocked at. Plans were made, monies were spent, a lot was put together for the same event went with the wasted hours of yesterday.

“We are asking all Christians in GOMBE and beyond to remain calm until tomorrow 1st February 2022 when we shall further appear before the police on another invitation which will determine our clearance to fix a new date for the grand reception of our Gombe State CAN Execute.

“We call on the governor of Gombe State, Alh Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya (Dan Majen Gombe) being the chief security officer, to immediately investigate and intervene on the so-called faction of the CAN leadership in the state, impersonating and parading as CAN leaders. While we remain calm, we call on all Christians to pray for the unity of the church and the peace of Gombe State.”

Gombe Police Commissioner Ishola Babaita confirmed that the police stopped the inauguration of the new CAN Executives because of the petition from another faction of the association.

He said the North East Zonal office of CAN has contacted him and he has given them one week to resolve the matter among themselves.

“I don’t really know what is wrong with them as a religious body. The police have no choice but to stop the inauguration because we received a petition from another faction claiming to be the authentic CAN.

“So how can we allow such chaos. The Zonal office called me and I have given them one week to resolve the matter,” he said.