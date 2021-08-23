Stakeholders of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe Central senatorial district yesterday passed a vote of confidence on Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

They also declared their unflinching support, solidarity and unalloyed loyalty for the governor.

The development is contained in a 6-point communique issued by the stakeholders, shortly after their enlarged meeting held in Deba, Yamaltu/Deba local government area of the state.

The stakeholders equally resolved to eschew bitterness, rancour, and “equally to continue to operate as one, united and stronger APC family under His Excellency, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya as our political leader in the state.”

Besides commending the governor on his giant developmental stride across the state, the APC stakeholders equally noted that the governor had also given the state a clear political direction.

The communique reads in part: “We wish to also commend and appreciate His Excellency, the state governor for the various appointments given to our sons and daughters into key positions from the zone.

“We equally acknowledge the unique leadership style and approach to matters of security, which have largely led to the attainment of peace and tranquility in the state.”

The APC stakeholders congratulated Yahaya, for successfully conducting an all-inclusive, hitch free, credible, free and fair ward congresses in the state.