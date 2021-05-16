BY JAIYEOLA ANDREWS, Gombe

Gombe State government, has said it has been able to clear over N15 billion out of the N140 billion debt it inherited from the immediate past administration of Ibrahim Dankwambo.

It also disclosed that it had paid N2.25 billion out of the N14 billion pension loan inherited from Dankwambo’s administration.

The state commissioner of finance and economic development, Muhammad Gambo Magaji, made the disclosure yesterday when he spoke with select journalists in his Gombe office.

Magaji equally revealed that Gombe State’s debt profile currently stands at N87 billion from the initial N140 billion debt profile that Dankwambo’s administration had plunged the state into.

Besides saying the state is financially stable, Magaji also noted that salaries at both state and local government levels are being paid as and when due.

He stressed that financial obligations to contractors are being fulfilled promptly, adding that this informed why projects embarked on by Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s administration are either completed or ongoing.

On the federal government’s position that states must repay their bailout funds, the commissioner said that with current state of the economy, it would be practically impossible for states to pay the loans in bulk.

He, however, told journalists that Gombe State had never defaulted in paying the bailout facility through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

On the Gombe State budget performance, Magaji said: “We have made substantial progress and our budget is on course.”

He charged the federal government, to take the issue of diversification of the nation’s economy more seriously.

The commissioner added that Nigeria must ensure that it moves out of mono economy, saying its comparative advantage in agriculture and mineral resources must be exploited to strengthen the economy.