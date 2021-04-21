ADVERTISEMENT

The Gombe State commissioner of Police, Ishola Babatunde Babaita, has condemned violent attacks on policemen in some parts of the country, describing the acts as rebellious.

Babaita stated this yesterday when he spoke with journalists in his Gombe office.

The commissioner of police said, “It is uncalled for to attack policeman in uniform, the issue of killings has become worrisome even to the Inspector General (IG) of police, whatever the grievances of the citizens, they should not attack the police.”

Babaita said he was in full support of police reform that will respect the rule of law and does not infringe on human rights.

He however called on people of the state to support the police, with a view to ensuring security to lives and property.

The CP who lamented the recent killings in Nyuwar/Hemen communities in Balanga council area of the state said, “If we were not on ground, the situation would have worsened.

“Police alone cannot do it; we need the community and that is why I have promised to carry them along to be able to get their confidence.”