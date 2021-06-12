Gombe State deputy governor, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau, has called for dialogue in resolving knotty issues with a view to ensuring peaceful coexistence in the country.

He spoke while receiving the leaders of Igbo community in the North under the auspices of Igbo Delegates Assembly (IDA) who paid him a courtesy call in his office.

He regretted the tension in the country occasioned by the secession calls in some parts. According to Jatau, all parts of Nigeria need the others for survival. He faulted politicians and the elite for deliberately creating problems and urged Nigerians to be tolerant and adopt means of dialogue to embrace peace.

The deputy governor who described the Igbo community as industrious and entrepreneurial, charged them to maintain such spirit to mentor the youth.

Earlier, the president general of IDA representing the 19 northern states and FCT, Chief Chi Nwogwu, said their visit was to re-affirm their loyalty to the Gombe State government and assured that Igbos in northern Nigeria want a united Nigeria.