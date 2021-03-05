Former member of the House of Representatives, who represented Kaltungo/Shongom Federal Constituency, Hon. Fatima Binta Bello, has awarded N10.8 million scholarship to 540 indigene students from Gombe South Senatorial District studying in various tertiary institutions on Wednesday.

Speaking at the flag off of the program in Gombe, Hon. Binta said the effort was to encourage learning among young men and women of the zone for personal and National development According to her “A lot of our people are too poor to afford school fees for their children and those who manage to get the school fees hardly afford other expenses.

“This, I hope, will reduce the hardship of parents whose children are in tertiary institutions but without the means to continue.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My overall objective is to see more of our people attaining their full potentials and becoming active participants in the socio-economic development of this country.” She said.

Hon. Binta reiterated her commitment to improving the lives of the people of the area especially the leaders of tomorrow through empowerment, job creations, financial and educational support.

Dauda Awak, one of the beneficiaries commended the former lawmaker for the support, saying that the monies will assist them in settling some of their financial challenges in school. “Almost all of us have financial issues in our schools, therefore, the funds came at the right time to settle the problems and I assure you, we are going to use the monies appropriately. He said.

Also speaking, National President, Tangale Waja Students Association, Geoffrey Jonah promised on behalf of other beneficiaries to put the scholarship to good use, adding that it will alleviate the sufferings of students.

He said, “Many students I know in my capacity as student leader have been calling for assistance that I can’t also meet them but with this endowment things will be smoother.”

On his part, Senior Lecturer, Department of Economics, Hadu Naphtali lauded the efforts of Fatima Bello, urging students to channel their scholarship to useful ventures.