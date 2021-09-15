Concerned about the untold hardship faced by women, especially expectant mothers in terms the basic requirements at childbirth, the Jewel Care Foundation of the Gombe State governor’s wife, Asma’u Inuwa Yahaya, in collaboration with Fidelity Bank, has provided free delivery kits to 500 pregnant women across the state.

Flagging-off the distribution exercise at Billiri general hospital, the First Lady disclosed that as the 500 kits are being distributed today more are coming for the remaining local government areas.

She emphasized on blockage of leakages to ensure that the kits are given out free of charge.

She said, “Government will not hesitate to bring to book, anyone found diverting these essential items for personal gains, at the detriment of those intended for. It is our hope therefore, that the delivery kits will go a long way in helping expectant mothers to ease their anxiety, before and during childbirth”.

Hajiya Asma’u Inuwa called on individuals and non- governmental organizations to contribute toward the provision of more delivery kits in order to help the less privileged have access to more childbirth kits.

The continued support and commitment of the administration of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya in the provision of more healthcare facilities and services to the teeming citizens of the state, the governor’s wife said, is worthy of mention due to its huge impact especially in the access of healthcare services at the grassroots.

While wishing the pregnant women a safe delivery, she promised to do all it takes to bring succor to women and less privileged in the society.

Earlier, the governor’s wife and her entourage paid homage to Mai Tangle, Malam Danladi Sunusi Maiyamba at his palace, as a mark of respect and to receive fatherly blessings.

Overwhelmed by the visit, the Mai Tangle conferred the traditional title of Magajiyan Tangale on the First Lady, a position of great honour that brings her into the royal family .