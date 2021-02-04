BY JAIYEOLA ANDREWS, Gombe

Wife of Gombe State governor, Asma’u Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, has called for collaboration and support in a bid to put and end to cancer which is a deadly disease.

The governor’s wife spoke Thursday in Gombe, as the global community marked World Cancer Day.

In a statement by her special senior assistant on Media in the office of the first lady, Hajiya Bintu Aliyu Sunmonu, Yahaya’s wife saluted the gallant fighters of cancer as we mark another milestone in the history of the world cancer day celebration.

“From the international communities,Nigerian government,NGOs, associations and individuals, to the people battling with cancer and survivors,

” I congratulate us all in this noble course and the achievements recorded so far in creating awareness and saving lives” the governor wife said.

The Gomvbe first lady, however called on people to join the bandwagon to support and make a significant change and great impact “in our struggles for a cancer free world.”