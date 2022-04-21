A famous credit rating agency, Agusto & Co, in its report, noted that unemployment rate in Nigeria rose to 35 percent in 2021. It is estimated that 33.3% or 23.2 million of the about 70 million people who should be working in Nigeria are currently not working. The acceptable level of unemployment is 4%-6%.

Indeed, when people are ready, able and willing to work, but do not find work to do, they are termed unemployed. In Nigeria, millions of able-bodied and eagerly willing youths are unemployed owing to the critically poor state of the economy.

There is no denying the fact that lack of employment among the youths is a major reason that makes them to indulge into social vices and crimes as someone who has no hope or who is despondent about his future have tendency of becoming a threat to peace in the society.

More than anything else, the challenge of addressing unemployment, which is largely, believe to be responsible for the alarming rate of crimes in different parts of the country, has placed additional burden on state governments.

In Gombe state, Governor Inuwa Yahaya identifies with the youths by initiating many empowerment programmes to alleviate poverty and provide jobs to them.

Essentially, Jobs are difficult to get nowadays by the Nigerian youths including graduates of tertiary institutions, most of who currently roam the streets in search of non-existent white-collar jobs.

In Gombe state for example, redundant youths in the past years engaged into thuggery and made life miserable to innocent citizens. They attacked and harmed peaceful residents often without any provocation. These miscreants, known as ‘Kalare’, have continued to make life miserable for law-abiding citizens but it was observed that for the past few years, the activities of the thugs reduced drastically due to the collective efforts of the security agencies and the state government.

At the inception of the administration of Inuwa Yahaya in the state in 2019, the governor promised to come up with many programmes to empower the youths and give them jobs as a way of curbing restiveness and redundancy.

Inuwa said in many of his speeches to the people of the state that he is duty bound to create jobs to the teeming graduates and other unemployed youths so that they can be responsive and responsible citizens.

To make good his commitment to job creation, the state government initiated different youth empowerment schemes some of which include the engagement of youths in different viable ventures including farming where no fewer than 400 youths are currently into wheat production, while about 20, 000 others were engaged to plant four millions trees across the state under the ‘Gombe Goes Green’ (G3) scheme.

The engagement of the services of the youths for trees planting instead of only consultants and experts helped the engaged youths to make some money and use their energies that would have been wasted in aimless wanderings or useless activities.

Similarly, last month, there was jubilation and cheers in the state as another set of 500 idle youths selected from the 11 local governments of the state have been trained and recruited into the newly introduced empowerment scheme known as ‘Gombe State Security,Traffic and Environmental Corps’ (GOSTEC).

2, 000 youths were targeted to be recruited into the corps but a first batch of 500 were at present deployed to various parts of the state and have seen commenced work.

Inuwa said, “With the launching of this novel corps in our state, we are yet again fulfilling one of our numerous campaigns promises in uplifting the living standard of our youth through the creation of decent employment opportunities and engaging them positively in the overall development of our dear state.

“The menace of using our youths in political thuggery and criminality for the selfish interest of politicians will not be condoned by this administration. We remain determined to end the Kalare syndrome in Gombe State”.

Another initiative by the governor to provide more means of livelihood to the youths is his procurement of 1, 000 tricycles popularly known as ‘Keke NAPEPs’ and their distribution to interested persons for commercial use.

Riders who benefited from the tricycles would repay in installments without interests. Inuwa while flagging off the distribution of the vehicles at the state stadium said it was part of his administration’s sustainable economic plan to empower the teeming unemployed youths in the state.

It is evident that the present administration is steadily reducing the state’s dependence on federal allocations through the institutionalization of a framework that guaranteed a geometric surge in internal revenue more than ever before in the 25 years of the existence of the state.

As part of its continued quest to improve the socio-economic life of the ordinary people, the state government extended the welfare and economic support programme to an important economic group, the Keke NAPEP riders.

Like other support and economic empowerment programmes of the governor, this intervention is aimed at promoting the socio-economic advancement and self-reliance of the common man and increasing the availability of easy-to-use means of transportation for the people.

Our correspondent reports that the 1,000 tricycles were provided for 1,000 individuals under the ‘Human Capital Development Initiative’.

Similarly, the governor recently appointed 3,000 persons across all the 114 wards of the state as development facilitators working for the progress of their communities.

According to the governor, his goal is to support and empower not less than 10,000 youths before the end of this year.

Aside his empowerment schemes, Governor Inuwa established a data base for unemployed graduates that has so far captured over 27,000 applicants. The strategy was designed to link the youths with appropriate jobs for their skills in both private and public sectors.

As leaders always pledge to bring developments, it is noteworthy that economic development and progress do not just happen without realistic visions, careful choices as well as resolute commitment of leaders and followers to doing the right thing.

Interestingly, Governor Inuwa’s strategies are yielding positive results, as there is drastic reduction in crime occasioned largely by idleness on the side of the youths. If the current empowerment schemes are sustained, state’s ranking will improve significantly.