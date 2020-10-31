Gombe State governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has again reiterated his administration’s commitment to work in partnership with security agencies in order to achieve Government’s primary responsibility of protecting lives and property of the citizenry.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya gave the assurance when he granted audience to the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu, who was represented by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, in charge of Training and Development, DIG Lawal Shehu who was in Gombe to appreciate the government and people of the state for donating a school facility in Dukku Local Government Area of the State to be used as a police tactical operations training school.

The school is to serve as a training centre for Special Protection Unit( SPU), Counter Terrorism Unit( CTU) and Border Patrol.

The governor described the synergy between the Gombe State Government and the Nigerian Police in setting up the training school as a strategic move that will improve security in the State and the country as a whole.

He observed that security has been one of the greatest challenges confronting the country but was however quick to thank the Almighty God for sparing the State from the security problem rocking contiguous states to Gombe.

“Down here in Gombe God has made it possible for us to live in peace for so long to the extent that we are now a sanctuary to those displaced by insecurity in the neighbouring states”.

Governor Yahaya said “the mutual understanding and relationship created over the years facilitated the choice of Gombe State as God has been faithful and kind to us that we have not witnessed worst security challenges in the state despite our centrality and proximity with neighbouring states like Borno, Yobe, Adamawa”.

He further explained that the inflow of internally displaced persons (IDPs) due to the relative peace from insecurity challenged states from the Northeast region has not reached beyond the control of the Government and security agencies in the state because all hands are on decks in fighting any criminal elements in the state.

He said the recent anti SARS protest across the country which eventually led to vandalism as well as looting of Government and private property and assets demands that Governments at all levels must do more to support security agencies in order to fulfill their constitutional responsibility.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya expressed optimism that with the conversion of the school which had been lying fallow for years into a police training school, the capacity of police personnel would be enhanced while boosting the security of the people of Dukku, its environs and the state as a whole.

Earlier speaking, DIG Lawal Shehu said the donated School will serve the Police as a conduit for training of Special Protection Unit (SPU) Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU )and Border Patrol.

DIG Lawal Shehu thanked Governor Yahaya for his gesture to the Nigerian Police, saying it takes a security conscious Governor to think in such a manner and direction.