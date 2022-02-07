As part of steps to empower youths and adress restiveness and redundancy, the governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, has engaged 500 youths for the newly introduced empowerment scheme known as Gombe State Security, Traffic and Environmental Corps (GOSTEC).

The 500 youths selected for the scheme were being trained by the relevant authorities on their roles and duties.

Declaring the two-week training open on Monday at the State NYSC orientation camp in Akko local government area of the state, Governor Yahaya explained that the initiative was aimed at harnessing the energies of youths in the state in line with his administration’s human capital development policies.

According to him, the 500 youths currently receiving training were the first batch, adding that no fewer than 2,000 youths would be engaged by the state government in collaboration with the At-Risk Children Project (ARC-P).

“These youths will be posted across all the 11 local governments to serve as Traffic, Security or Environmental Superintendents in our communities.

“You will recall that on the 21st day of June, 2021, we launched the At-Risk Children Project (ARC-P) in Gombe state with the aim of providing a multi-pronged approach for the rehabilitation and reintegration of vulnerable children and youths at risk in our society.

“Our commitment towards realizing this dream is clearly evident through the concerted efforts we made to ensure that Gombe state is the first state to launch the program at sub-national level.

“With the launching of this novel corps in our state, we are yet again fulfilling one of our numerous campaigns promises in uplifting the living standard of our youth through the creation of decent employment opportunities and engaging them positively in the overall development of our dear state,” he pointed out.

The governor further stated that the trainees would, after the course, be saddled with the responsibility of enforcing traffic, security and environment laws in close collaboration with the statutory agencies so as to ensure a safe, clean and decent environment in the state.