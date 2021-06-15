Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has felicitated with former head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, on the occasion of his 79th birthday.

In a goodwill message to the elder statesman, which he personally signed, Yahaya described Abubakar as a patriot and exemplary leader with abiding faith and passion for peace and unity of Nigeria.

The governor said: “Your Excellency, you have exhibited uncommon wisdom, remarkable vision, and exemplary leadership; your continuous service to our great nation, which you have demonstrated through your quest for peace and unity of Nigeria is highly commendable.

“You have been a role model and an example of selfless leadership to this generation of Nigerians, and we are proud to hold you as someone worthy of emulation.

“Today, we join your family members, friends and associates to celebrate your exemplary character, outstanding leadership and uncommon patriotism.”

While congratulating the retired army general for the auspicious milestone, Yahaya prayed to Almighty Allah to continue to keep the former commander-in- chief in good health, grant him more wisdom and longer life to continue to serve the country and humanity.