Gombe State governor, Inuwa Yahaya, on Thursday, presented a proposed budget of N154.6billion to the State House of Assembly for the 2022 fiscal year.

Presenting the budget, the governor explained that of the total N154.6billion budget estimates, the sum of N69.1billion representing 44.7 per cent was earmarked for recurrent expenditure while N85.4 billion equivalent to 55.3 per cent of the budget was proposed for capital expenditures.

According to the governor, the proposed budget was envisaged to be financed by an estimated recurrent revenue of N73.6 billion and capital receipts of N79.8 billion and an estimated closing balance of N4.8billion.

The governor, who recalled that the current 2021 budget size was N120billion, said that the budget has been implemented almost 69 per cent as at September this year.

He said the 2022 budget tagged ‘Budget of Consolidation’ was in line with the first Gombe State 10 year development plan designed by his administration.

“The 2022 budget draws heavily on the aspirations of this development agenda around its five strategic pillars namely; governance and administration, social development, economic development, infrastructural development and sustainable environment.

“I want to most sincerely appreciate the role of this honourable house in our journey towards taking Gombe state to the next level. The honourable house has been very supportive and committed in the giant strides we have so far recorded since the coming of this administration,” he said.

Responding, the Speaker of the Gombe State House of Assembly, Abubakar Mohammed Luggerewo, lauded the governor for the timely presentation of the budget and said the lawmakers would deliberate on it to ensure it is beneficial to the people of the state.

The speaker also commended the governor for his prompt execution of laws and resolutions passed by the legislative House in the past two years, saying they have touched the lives of their constituents positively.