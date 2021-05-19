The Gombe State government is making frantic efforts to increase the enrollment of state’s indigenous candidates into tertiary institutions through the payment of registration fees to candidates that meet the senior school certificate examination requirements.

The state commissioner for Education, Mr Dauda Batari Zambuk, made the disclosure while briefing the media on the efforts being made by the Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya administration to support indigenous candidates from gaining admission into various institutions of higher learning.

He said the governor has approved payment for 14,173 (fourteen thousand one hundred and seventy three thousand) candidates in the state who are sitting for the West African Examination Council (WAEC) exams, 958 nine hundred and fifty eight candidates) writing the national board for technical examination (NABTEB) and 146 (one hundred and forty six) candidates for national board for Arabic and Islamic Studies examinations (NBAIS).

He further explained that the Gombe State government through the ministry for Education considers mock examination as performance tracker to identify eligible candidates to benefit from the gesture.

“Though there was no Mock examination in 2020 because of COVID-19 but the ministry has directed all public schools to compute student’s continuous assessment and select candidates with 51 per cent and above for senior school examinations and that is how we arrived at this number”.

The commissioner said Gombe State government is committed N222, 614, 750 (two hundred and twenty two million, six hundred and fourteen thousand, seven hundred and fifty naira) in the educational policy project, including other logistical charges.

Gombe state government paid for 13,000 candidates last year and this year, over 15,000 candidates are benefitting from the supportive educational project.