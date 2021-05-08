Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has described the ideals and personal principles of President Muhammadu Buhari as traits worth emulating.

He spoke while granting audience to the Baba for All Nigeria Initiative, an association of like-minds formed to promote and project the ideals and disposition of President Buhari.

The governor praised the group for bringing with it, support to the less privileged in Gombe State, especially in the holy month of Ramadan which encourages such gestures.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for always supporting the government and people of Gombe State through different interventions such as provision of assorted food items, economic empowerment and various other social intervention schemes for youths, women and other vulnerable members of the society.

Governor Yahaya said since his military career through to his political sojourn, President Buhari had been relating perfectly well with the Gombe State, noting that it was during his watch as minister of petroleum that the Gombe NNPC depot was conceived and which had so far been serving the people of the state.

The governor equally noted that Gombe State had consistently supported the president in all his previous contests in APP and CPC up to the APC time in 2015 when he was elected president and 2019 when he was re-elected.