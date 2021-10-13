Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the appointment of 102 new directors in the state’s civil service.

Alhaji Bappayo Yahaya, the Head of Civil Service, who announced this at a news conference in Gombe, said 31 of them are of administrative cadre while the remaining 71 are professionals.

The Head of Service said the appointments were based on merit, reward for hard work and dedication to duty in compliance with rules and conditions guiding the service.

He tasked the new directors to see their appointments as a challenge and clarion call to rededicate themselves to duty and show commitment in the service of the good people of the state.

He lauded Governor Yahaya’s determination to re-

position the civil service for efficient service delivery, through the ongoing biom- etric verification exercise.

Yahaya said the reform was designed to weed out ghost workers to enable the government to pay salaries and recruit new workers.

“The State Government will upon completion of the on-going Biometric Verifi- cation and Attendance Ex- ercise succeed in weedingout ghost workers thereby making it convenient for government to pay genuine and bonafide civil servants which in turn will create avenue for employment of new ones,” he stated.

He however remind the newly appointed Directors, that “we will continue to monitor the perfor- mance of each of them at their various duty posts because ‘to whom much is given much is expected.