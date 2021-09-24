Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the appointment of Aminu Umar Yuguda as Acting Accountant General of Gombe State.

The state’s Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Bappayo Yahaya who conveyed the governor’s approval in a letter of appointment he signed, said the appointment is informed by Yuguda’s personal qualities, loyalty, and dedication to duty as well as his cognate experience in the public service, urging him to bring to bear, those qualities in the discharge of duties of his new office.

Born on 21st November, 1974, Aminu Yuguda obtained Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Masters (MSc) degrees in Accounting from University of Maiduguri as well as PhD from University of Jos. He is also an Associate Chattered Accountant, ACA and Fellow Chattered National Accountant, FCNA among others.

Until this appointment, the acting accountant-general was director Treasury in the Treasury Headquarters, Gombe.

This appointment, which followed the retirement of the former accountant general, Umar Babagoro, is with immediate effect.