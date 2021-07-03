Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has approved salary increment for all district and village heads in the state.

Commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Ibrahim Dasuki Jalo made the disclosure yesterday, while briefing newsmen in his Gombe office.

Jalo said: “The increment is because of the pivotal role traditional leaders play in their domains as well as fulfillment of the pledge made by the governor to them during his campaigns.

”The increment takes effect from June. 165 district heads and 602 village heads will benefit.

“The district heads who were placed on GL 6 will now move to GL 12 while the village heads, who were placed on GL 3, would move to GL 8.

”There is a monthly impress of N15, 000 for all the district heads.”

On issue of houses for the traditional leaders, the commissioner noted that consultants had been sent to assess the situation and report back to the government on what was required to renovate their houses.

He charged the traditional leaders to continue to play their roles in ensuring security in their communities, by being vigilant to observe any attempt to breach peace in their domains.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his response on behalf of the traditional leaders, the senior district head of Gombe, Alhaji Abdulkadir Abubakar thanked Governor Inuwa Yahaya for the gesture, noting that it had been long since they had seen such gesture.

He charged all district and village heads to see the increment, as an opportunity to further support the government in enhancing security of their communities.