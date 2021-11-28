Gombe State governor ,Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya , has said in spite of the global economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, his administration was doing everything within its available resources to bring social and economic stability to the state through creation of job opportunities for graduates and non-graduates alike.

He spoke at the combined convocation ceremony and award of Fellowship of the Federal College of Education (Technical) Gombe.

The ceremony featured presentation of an honorary fellowship award to Governor Yahaya, the minister of communications and digital economy, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami and the Emir of Gombe, Dr Abubakar Shehu Abubakar lll.

Yahaya while speaking at the occasion said since assuming office on May 29, 2019 his administration took immediate and long-term actions aimed at stimulating economic growth and creating jobs for the youths.

He noted that governments and private companies had placed embargo on employment, thus leading to rising unemployment with attendant effects on security and stability.

He said as governments all over the world struggle to cope with the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, his administration was doing everything necessary to bring social and economic stability to the state.

He said; “We are sincerely committed to addressing the challenge of youth unemployment which is why since assuming office on 29th of May 2019 we took immediate and long-term actions aimed at stimulating economic growth and creating jobs for our youth.

“One of the first steps we took was to create an unemployment registration portal for our young graduates. So far we have registered 20,807 job seekers (7,463 university graduates and 13,344 NCE and National Diploma holders).

“Within the last few months, we have succeeded in engaging 500 of these unemployed youths through the ARC-P project. We also intend to engage another 3,000 through our various Human Capital Development Initiatives before the end of the year”.

He said only recently, his administration commenced construction works at the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre, Boltongo where the government was planning to employ 2,000 youths into the Gombe State Traffic and Environment Corps (Go-STEC).

In the same vain, Governor Inuwa Yahaya revealed that the state government under his leadership was laying the foundation for sustainable economic growth and job creation with the establishment of the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park, Dadin Kowa, the Agricultural Entrepreneurship Development Agency Garin Tafida, and the revitalization of the Wawa-Zange Grazing Reserve.

In another development Governor Inuwa Yahaya has received a delegation from the Supreme Court led by Justice Ariwoola Olu to commiserate with their colleague, Justice Adamu Jauro, over the death of his mother, Hajiya Khadijatu Jauro Dan Lawan, popularly known as Hajja Mamma.

The delegation had earlier visited the family house of the deceased at Bajoga ward, Gombe where they conveyed the condolence message to the members of the Dan Lawan family.

While at the Government House, Justice Ariwoola Ojo told Governor Yahaya that he led the team on behalf of his other colleagues in the spirit of brotherhood to identify with Justice Jauro.

He prayed Almighty Allah to comfort the jurist and entire members of his family and grant the soul of their late mother eternal rest in jannatul firdausi.

The justice commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s leadership style and infrastructure development in the state.

“I am highly impressed with what I have seen in Gombe in terms of infrastructure development and I must commend Your Excellency for the wonderful job. Although I am not a regular visitor to Gombe, I must admit that what I have seen here is quite impressive,” he said.

Responding, Governor Yahaya thanked the justices for the visit and the encomiums over his modest efforts in ensuring the provision of infrastructure and maintenance of prevailing peace and tranquility in the state.

He said, “We are working assiduously, in tandem with the ideals of the apex court in sustaining peace, justice and strong institutions, knowing fully well that without peace there is no development, and without development there is no peace.