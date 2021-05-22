The governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has bagged Champion of Covid-19 Response Award

This special award was conferred on him by the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN) during its 15th National Annual Public Health Lecture Series in Abuja with the theme”Strategic Medical Laboratory Capacity Building for Pandemic Response”.

The governor who was represented by the Gombe State Commissioner for Health, Dr Habu Dahiru, appreciated the recognition by AMLSN, describing it as an honour to the whole of Gombe state.

He used the occasion to enumerate some of the far reaching steps taken by the Gombe State Government in its robust response to the Covid-19 pandemic which includes: the renovation, upgrade and equipping of the state hospital to national standard to compete with its contemporaries anywhere nationwide in the provision of efficient and effective services.

He said his administration has continued to partner with leading organisations in the Covid-19 response, including NCDC ,WHO,AMSL resulting to an effective control of the pandemic in the state.

He further listed some of the achievements recorded by the Gombe State Government during the Covid-19 response operations which included the setting up and equipping of isolation and treatment centres at State Specialist Hospital Gombe, the Federal Teaching Hospital, Professor Idris Mohammed Infectious Diseases Hospital, Kwadon as well as well as the temporary transit camp at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Amada.

The Governor also redesigned and equipped the General Hospitals Kaltungo and Bajoga to serve as zonal Isolation and treatment centres as well as established a Molecular Laboratory and equipped it with state of the art medical equipment including a PCR machine at the State Specialist Hospital Gombe.

He added that Gombe state Government has put in place a robust public enlightenment and awareness campaign that is still ongoing to educate the populace on the preventive measures against Covid-19.

Governor Yahaya further revealed that the state has successfully rolled out the Covid-19 vaccination programme with the Governor and his cabinet members taking the first jabs to encourage the citizens to embrace the exercise.

Also speaking in his capacity as Gombe state Commissioner of Health, Dr. Habu Dahiru informed the gathering that as part of its commitment to reposition the health sector, Gombe State Government had completed the intern quarters at the specialist hospital and equipped it with all the needed household furnishing for the comfort of the interns as part of preparedness for the commencement of internship programme for the medical doctors at the state specialist hospital.

He added that some senior registrars undergoing specialization in the different clinical disciplines were recalled to the state specialist hospital to boost and enhance clinical management of patients, and also improve their standard as part of the requirements by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria for the commencement of internship at the specialist hospital.

Other notable steps taken by Governor Inuwa Yahaya, the Commissioner stated, include the establishment of the State Hospital Services Management Board and the Contributory Healthcare Insurance Management Agency to provide effective leadership in the running of hospitals, and make basic health care available, accessible and affordable to the people of Gombe State.

Governor Yahaya, according to the Commissioner, equally identified, upgraded and equipped at least one PHC in each of the 114 wards across the state to provide comprehensive and effective healthcare service to rural communities.

Dr. Dahiru commended the chairman of the occasion Senator (Dr) Ibrahim Y. Oloriegbe, the Director General NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu and the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria for recognising the modest contributions of Governor Yahaya in the quest to curbing the spread of Covid-19.