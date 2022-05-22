Barely three days after receiving the LEADERSHIP Governor of the Year 2021 award, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has again been honoured by Vanguard Newspaper, as the the Most Outstanding Governor of the Year 2021.”

The Award Ceremony which took place at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island Lagos, is an annual event that celebrates excellence, national pride, and service to humanity in governance, business, politics and other facets of human endeavour.

This year marks the 10th edition of the award which is tagged ‘Celebrating a Decade of Excellence’ and it held amidst pomp and pageantry with four Governors, Deputy Governors, Former Governors, Ministers, many heads of private sector organisations, diplomats, elder statesmen and other eminent personalities in attendance.

Governor Yahaya’s award was presented to him jointly by former governors of Akwa Ibom and Ogun States, Obong Victor Atah and ciief Olusegun Osoba respectively.

While presenting the Award, which was received by the deputy governor of Gombe, Manassah Daniel Jatau on behalf of Governor Yahaya, Vanguard described the Gombe Governor as a befitting recipient, noting that after 25 years of existence as a state, the Jewel in the Savannah under the leadership of of the incumbent chief executive is clearly set on the path of a new dawn.

The Vanguard Board of Editors which scrutinised the credentials of the awardees before finally selecting them, indicated that the APC led administration in Gombe State has succeeded in creating a clear development roadmap and has placed Gombe State on the trajectory of sustainable socio-economic development through its 10-Year Development Plan known as the Development Agenda for Gombe State, DEVAGOM.

“There is a wide spectrum of giant strides by the current administration which has resulted in the provision of critical infrastructure, especially the completion of the regional and township roads, thereby catalysing an unprecedented economic vibrancy for Gombe State”.

Vanguard singled out Yahaya from the pages of Gombe history as a leader who has been able to change the dynamics of socio-economic development of Gombe and put it on a remarkable pedestal of growth which has magnetized investors to the State.

After receiving the award for the governor, the Gombe State deputy governor, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau told journalists, shortly after the ceremony, that Gombe State had been very methodical and meticulous with governance under Governor Inuwa Yahaya.

He said the State has placed a great emphasis on provision of critical infrastructure, like road network simultaneously so that development can be fast-tracked and goods and services can be delivered to the citizens faster.

Jatau also noted that the peace and tranquility being enjoyed in Gombe is as a result of good management of the diversity of the citizens by the government.

He said further that in the security architecture of Gombe, nobody is left out.

“The traditional rulers, the local hunters, vigilantes and all the security agencies are all involved. It is not surprising therefore that Gombe was recently adjudged as the safest state in Nigeria”, he added.