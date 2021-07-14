Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for reinvigorating the Federal Fire Service to meet current trends in firefighting and prevention as well as disaster management.

Governor Yahaya stated this when he granted audience to top brass of the Federal Fire Service led by the Controller General, Dr. Liman A. Ibrahim.

The governor said the provision of the firefighting truck and other support services is worthy of commendation.

He assured the Controller of the Federal Fire Service of his administration’s commitment towards meeting the request tabled by the service which includes provision of support vehicles, office to be eventually sited at the Gombe Line terminus when the line finally moves to the Gombe Mega Park.

“Very soon the Gombe line will move to the Gombe mega park that is being constructed along Dukku road and where they are operating now is in the heart of Gombe so we shall locate your service there for smooth operations”, he said.

He stated that on assumption of office, his administration made concerted efforts in resuscitating some broken vehicles in the fleet of the state’s fire service, assuring the FFS CG that the state government under his leadership will still do more to reposition the service in the state.

Governor Yahaya noted that a lot of lives and property get consumed each time there is a fire outbreak which usually occurs through natural or human ways, saying his administration will continue to work in synergy with the Federal Fire Service to take head on, any eventuality.

The governor also paid glowing tribute to the Federal Fire Service, the minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, and some prominent sons of Gombe for facilitating the deployment of the firefighting truck to the state.

Earlier, the Controller General of the Federal Fire Service, Dr Liman A Ibrahim, said the deployment of the multi- million naira firefighting truck to Gombe is to complement the state’s fire service in disaster management.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that firefighting is a responsibility of all and the need for a robust collaboration between the Federal and the state governments cannot be over-emphasized.

Ibrahim said for the firefighting truck to function optimally there is the need for constant fuelling and maintenance, appealing to the Gombe State Government to assist in that regard.

Governor Yahaya, in company of the Controller-general of the Federal Fire Service and other top Government functionaries thereafter commissioned the multi-million naira state of the art firefighting truck at the premises of the Government House.