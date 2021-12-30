Gombe State governor Inuwa Yahaya, said he granted financial autonomy to the judiciary and legislature to enable them operate as independent arms of government and to discharge their constitutional mandates diligently.

He spoke yesterday in Gombe at the commencement of the 2021/2022 legal year held at the state high court complex.

Yahaya said with his recent assent to the law granting judiciary and legislature financial autonomy, the two arms of government now have unhindered access to their funds and utilise them without restriction and inference by the state government.

He said, “In our determination to ensure an independent judiciary and legislature and in line with the principle of separation of powers, I recently assented to the law granting financial autonomy of the judiciary and legislative arms of government in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are also mindful of the necessary financial requirements of the judiciary. I am constrained to point out however, that governments at all levels are forced to drastically cut down expenditure as a result of the global economic crisis occasioned by the covid-19 pandemic.

“That notwithstanding, I want to assure my lords that our administration is fully committed towards meeting the demands of the judiciary. It is against this backdrop that government considered the demands of the Judiciary Staff Union (JUSUN) which resulted in the mutual agreement that brought to an end the recent strike action embarked upon by the union,” he said.

The governor, who reiterated the commitment of his administration to ensuring a strong and independent judiciary, pledged that the state government would sponsor training of judges and other judiciary staff in order to facilitate fair and speedy dispensation of justice in the state.

In his speech, the state’s acting chief judge, Justice Muazu Pindiga, lauded the state government for its support for the judiciary and tasked judges on professionalism, fairness and honesty.

ADVERTISEMENT