Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, was upbeat yesterday when he appeared before the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship screening committee headed by Sen Abubakar Sodangi, saying the exercise was smooth sailing.

Governor Inuwa who is standing unopposed in the APC governorship primary election in Gombe State arrived, Fraser Suites, Central Business District, Abuja, the screening venue, around 2pm and was received by party officials and panel members.

Addressing journalists after his screening, the governor described the process as smooth, just as he commended members of the screening committee as well as the party leadership.

While submitting his expression of interest and nomination forms which were purchased and presented to him by friends, associates and political support groups, the governor had said he was upbeat about victory for APC in Gombe State and the country at large.