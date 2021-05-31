As part of activities marking his second anniversary in office, Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya yesterday flagged-off the construction of a township road and a school in Kumbiya-Kumbiya ward of Gombe local government area.

The governor who spoke at the event, vowed to continue to justify the confidence reposed in him and his administration by the electorate.

According to him, the road network project is part of the phase 6 of Gombe township road project, which is in line with his administration’s network Eleven-Hundred initiative, targeted at the construction of at least 100Km of roads in each of the 11 LGAs of the state.

Yahaya also flagged off the construction of Alabura Model Primary/Junior Secondary School in Kumbiya Kumbiya ward named after a renowned educationist in the state, Alabura S Kudi.

He noted that the ward is the only one in the state that has no primary school as such, this is another election campaign promise fulfilled.

Former governor of Gombe State, Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje, who performed the official ground breaking, commended Yahaya’s outstanding performance and visionary leadership style, calling on the people of the state to continue to give him maximum support.

Goje described education as the best legacy to bequeath the younger generation and hailed the governor for the gesture.

The people of the area, through Malam Kabir Usman Kukan Daka appreciated the governor for bringing such gigantic projects to their area, assuring him of continued support.

Earlier, commissioner for education, Mr Dauda Batari Zambuk urged the benefiting community to complement the efforts of the state government by taking ownership and full advantage of the school to enroll their children in school.

The chairman, Gombe State Universal Basic Education Board, (SUBEB), Hon Babaji Babadidi said when completed, the new school will serve as centre of academic excellence not only in Kumbiya- Kumbiya but Gombe State and the country at large.