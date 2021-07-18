Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has flagged-off the sale of fertiliser and distribution of high yield seeds to farmers in the state for the 2021 cropping season.

Performing the ceremony at Gombe fertilizer blending plant, Governor Yahaya said the commodity would be sold at rate of N7, 500 per bag as against N9, 600 sold in the market.

He said his administration would continue to subsidise price of the commodity while strengthening other agricultural interventions as part of efforts to boost food security in the state and improve farmers’ income.

“In order to sustain supply of fertilisers to people at the right price, in the right quality and at the right time, we need to restore production in this plant and that is why we worked together with TakAgro and as at today, you can see what we have achieved.

“We will sustain this and continue with this company to improve productivity so that states around us will also be supplied from this plant,” he said.

He said despite hitches experienced in the process of procurement of Urea, a chemical component for the production of NPK, his administration was able to marshal negotiations with the federal authorities to allow for importation of the product.

The governor has also directed the payment of salaries and pensions for all workers in the state, including those in the local governments.

A statement by the director-general of press affairs Ismaila Uba Misilli quoted the state commissioner for finance, Malam Muhammad Gambo Magaji, as confirming the development.

According to Misilli, the commissioner said the directive had since been implemented as all workers and pensioners have been paid to enable them celebrate the eid el- Kabir sallah festivity.

Magaji said the governor also approved the sum of N73.2m for the payment of compensation to 198 land owners who had their lands reclaimed by government for various development purposes.