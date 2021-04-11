Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya says his administration will continue to champion policies that give citizens in the state access to good governance through the provision of life supporting interventions especially in times of need.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya stated this at the flag-off ceremony of phase II of the statewide distribution of palliatives to poor and vulnerable households in Dukku Local Government Area of the state.

The governor said the distribution of the relief materials is a tradition of his administration aimed at addressing the hardships faced by the people during the current covid-19 Pandemic and also individuals affected by flood disaster and the over 2000 victims of the recent Billiri crisis.

He said the state government under his leadership had before the flag-off of the phase ll of the statewide distribution of palliatives, expended the sum of 775 million on the procurement and distribution of palliatives to the people of the State to cushion their sufferings.

Governor Yahaya who reiterated his administration’s commitment to the welfare and wellbeing of the people, said his administration will continue to work within available resources to address the needs and concerns of the people to which he swore to serve irrespective of social, religious or political affiliations.

He said to ensure justice and fairness in the distribution of the palliatives, his administration has put machinery in motion so that the materials get to the intended beneficiaries at the local, ward and polling unit levels.

The governor added that in the year 2020, his administration was able to reach out to over 65 thousand poor and vulnerable households across the state with not less than six persons in each of the targeted households, adding that the phase ll of the distribution exercise also targets same number.

He said his administration will always insist on meeting the yearnings and aspirations of the people and not stay aloof and watch materials meant for the citizens being siphoned by the previleged in the society.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My administration is for the masses and we are here to work and better their lives. We shall also come up with realistic plans that can boost their economic status so that they can in turn help the government and those still struggling at the rungs of the ladder”.

On some of the request made by the Chairman of Dukku Local Government Area, the governor said his administration is not unmindful of water scarcity in the area hence his collaboration with the federal government’s PWASH programme and the resuscitation of RUWASSA by his government to address the challenges of water in Dukku, Kwami, Furnakaye and Balanga Local Governments of the State which he observed are the worst hit areas.

He expressed the hope that with these interventions by his administration, the challenges of water scarcity will in no distant time be a thing of the past in the worst hit local government areas of the state.

The Governor equally assured the people of Dukku Local Government Area of his administration’s commitment to ensure that the Wawa-Zange grazing reserve is pursued to its logical conclusion for the benefit of the people of the State, saying a road to link Gombe Abba to Alkaleri in Bauchi State will also be constructed to create easy access.

“Let me assure the people of Gombe that the State Government under my leadership will ensure that every locality gets road network, schools, water and health care facilities. All we seek is the cooperation and understanding of the people”.

Earlier speaking the chairman, Gombe State Palliative Distribution Committee, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau said to ensure equity, justice and fairness in the exercise, the State Government under the leadership of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya constituted his committee which subsequently birthed the local, ward and polling unit committees.