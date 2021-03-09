BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

Gombe State governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has felicitated with the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo as he clocks 64 today.

In a message he personally signed, Governor Yahaya described Osinbajo as a successful legal luminary, dependable ally and cerebral leader with exceptional humility and perseverance.

He noted that In his capacity as the Vice President and Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Council, NEC, Professor Osinbajo has always brought to bear, his legal and public service acumen bear, and demonstrated experience and patriotism in handling matters of national interest.

He commended Osinbajo’s exemplary leadership and commitment to nation building while assisting President Muhammadu Buhari in tackling the country’s numerous challenges and moving it to the next level of prosperity and development.

Governor Yahaya, on behalf of the government and people of Gombe state, wished Professor Osinbajo a happy 64th birthday celebration and prayed God Almighty to continue to bless the VP with good health and many more years of robust service to Nigeria.