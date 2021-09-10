Governor of Gombe State Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has commended the management of Federal College of Education Technical Gombe for improving quality and content of education in the state and Nigeria in general.

The governor stated this yesterday when the Governing Council of Federal College of Education Technical, Gombe led by its chairman, Ambassador Sahabi Isa Gada, paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Gombe.

According to Yahaya, the institution should plan on exportable products, adding that there is always markets for them.

He said there are over 200 gully erosion sites threatening the socio-economic development of the state, including the Federal College of Education Technical, Gombe.

Earlier, Ambassador Sahabi Isa Gada appreciated the governor for delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Gombe State, through the construction of good roads, clean drainages and other developmental strides recorded within the last two years in office.

He told the governor that the institution has established tradition of strengthening collaborative partnership with its community, as well as other relevant stakeholders.

Gada said through such creative partnership, the college and its stakeholders can derive maximum and mutual benefits.

He said the institution was established with the mandate and vision to produce high quality and well- motivated vocational, technical and science teachers for primary, junior and senior secondary schools in the country.