Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, said yesterday that he received with sadness the news of the demise of a former LEADERSHIP Newspaper correspondent in the state, Mr Andrew Jaiyeola, who died after a brief illness.

In a condolence message, Governor Yahaya described the death of Andrew, who until his demise was Nigeria Aljazirah Newspaper’s correspondent in Gombe, as a huge loss not only to his immediate family but to journalism profession and the nation at large.

In the message made available by his Director-General of Press Affairs, Ismaila Uba Misilli, the governor noted that the late Jaiyeola was a hardworking, quiet and unassuming media personnel who exuded confidence and joy while carrying out his duty.

He said the deceased also contributed immensely in projecting the programmes and policies of the present administration through balanced reportage and analysis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Inuwa expressed the deep condolences of the Government and people of Gombe state to the wife of the deceased journalist, his entire family members, the management and staff of Aljazirah newspaper limited as well as the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ.

“As painful as this loss could be, I urge his wife and children, as well as all his professional colleagues and associates, to take solace in the fact that Mr. Jaiyeola, who was an active member of the esteemed journalism profession, lived a life characterised by hard work and dedication to duty”, the governor noted.

He prayed God to grant the departed soul eternal rest and the family the fortitude to bear the great loss.

ADVERTISEMENT