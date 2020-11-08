Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has expressed sadness over the demise of Santurakin Tangale, Mr John Abdu Buba Maisheru, who died yesterday at age of 44 after a brief illness.

In a condolence message, Governor Yahaya described the death of the late Santuraki as a huge loss, not only to the Tangale Chiefdom, but to the state in general.

He lamented that the late Maisheru died in his prime when hopes and expectations were high on him for greater heights and exploits, not only as a prince but as an upcoming leader with penchant for the unity, progress and development of his community and the state.

The Governor noted that the deceased was known for diligence, hard work and commitment to duty and received accolades while working with the Lafarge Ashaka Cement Plc.

Governor Yahaya said as the Sales Representative of Lafarge Ashaka Cement in Bauchi, the late Prince John brought to bear his vast knowledge and background in business management and marketing and impacted positively on the fortunes of the company.

The governor, on behalf of the government and people of Gombe state, extended his heartfelt condolences to His Royal Highness, Mai Tangle, Dr Abdu Buba Maisheru ll and the Tangale traditional council over the great loss, praying Almighty God to grant the deceased eternal rest.