Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has said the recommendations contained in the report submitted by the Commission of Inquiry into Billiri violent crisis would be thoroughly analysed and implemented to guard against future occurrence.

He gave the assurance while receiving the commission’s report at the Executive Council Chamber of the Government House, Gombe.

The governor remarked that the crisis that led to the setting up of the commission of inquiry constituted the greatest challenge his administration had faced in the last two years and four months of its stewardship.

“And we take it as something that has been predetermined by God because, only God that guides and controls whatever that happens to humanity”, he said.

He regretted the level of primordial sentiments some people harboured that lead to the destruction of lives and property of their brothers and sisters.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya assured that his administration will carefully study the circumstances that led to the violent crisis so as to guard against future occurrence while imposing sanctions where necessary.

The governor said members of the commission were chosen based on their individual track records.

“Let me say that any assignment done to this level by men that are really very thorough in life is something that we should behold and is something that we must work with. So the time that you put in preparing this report will not go in vain and will not be wasted because we shall go through this report and make sure that the recommendations are properly implemented so that we will avoid the pitfalls that we went through in our life time going forward,” he added.

The governor used the occasion to thank the people of Billiri local government and management and staff of the ministry of justice and the state civil service as well as other citizens of the state for supporting the commission during its assignment.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya directed the state attorney general and commissioner of justice and relevant officials to ensure that proper analysis of the report is made as soon as possible.

Earlier, the chairman of the commission, Retired Justice Mahmoud Gurama said a total of 181 petitions and memoranda were received out of which 154 were heard and determined while 27 were struck out for want of merit or outright withdrawal by the petitioners.