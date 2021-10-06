Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has reiterated his administration’s passion for utilizing enormous potentials available in the Information Communications Technology (ICT) to enhance efficiency in governance and public service.

The governor stated this when he received in audience the global vice president of ZKTecko in charge of the West Africa Region, Mr Kiven Wu.

ZK Tecko, a globally recognised ICT organisation with outlets in West Africa and Asia, is engaged by Gombe State government to manufacture the device currently being used by the Gombe State Integrated Payroll, Payment Gateway and Human Resource Management Information System Committee (G-SIPHMIS).

Governor Inuwa said the need to introduce ICT became paramount in order to encourage and enhance efficiency in Government businesses across Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs.

He said, “The issue of governance is tied to the ability and efforts towards ensuring effective and efficient time management and deploying human resource in the correct place by ensuring that it delivers on the mandate assigned to it on every aspect of human endeavor”.

He noted that Gombe State is faced with some challenges owing to her inability to fully deploy ICT to manage the art of governance while using human side by side as a means of providing them with resources to support their lives.

The governor noted that the e- governance plan of his administration which entails digitising government processes and services in order to raise the coverage and quality of information and services that are provided to the general public, is yielding positive results.

The governor assured ZK Tecko that his administration will continue to work with the technology firm in monitoring of staff attendance and other public service reforms matters to improve productivity.

He enjoined the global ICT giant to give all the necessary technical support to the state, assuring them that more jobs await them in other states across the country if only they distinguish themselves in Gombe.

On his part, the vice president, ZKTecko, in charge of West Africa, Mr Kiven Wu said what he experienced upon his arrival to Gombe has justified the fact that the status of Gombe State as the number one in the Ease of Doing Business in the country was not a fluke but a well-deserved honour.

“We have been in Gombe for three days and within this period we met the Commissioner of Trade and Industry and his counterpart in the ministry of Finance and we had discussions on several issues which made us realize why Gombe stands out among its peers in the Country”, Wu noted.

He observed that over 2,000 organisations within and outside Nigeria were using ZKTecko platforms to manage and monitor attendance which is critical to productivity.

He said his team was in Gombe to ascertain the efficiency of the devices earlier sent, detect problems if any for improvement.

“We also want to assure Gombe state Government that other devices required in all other local government areas for the staff attendance biometric data capturing have already been manufactured, programmed and will arrive Nigeria in no distance time for onward operation”, he added.