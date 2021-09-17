Gombe State governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has said his administration is committed to creating environment where the younger generation can realise their God-given potentials.

The governor spoke through the director-general, Press Affairs, in Government House, Gombe, Ismaila Uba Misilli.

He said the governor stated his position when he received a delegation from Gombe Marathon, led by its convener, Pharmacist Shedrach Nzomisaki at the Government House.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gombe Marathon is an annual competition organised by a group of young men and women in Gombe to discourage the use of illicit drugs among the youths while giving cash prizes to those who distinguish themselves in the run for a drug-free society.

To this effect, Misilli said Governor Yahaya is appalled by the 21 per cent prevalence rate in illicit drugs use in the State, hence his recent visit to the chairman of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brigadier General Buba Marwa, Rtd to discuss modalities and strengthen synergy on how to wage war on the scourge.

The spokesman of the governor applauded the group for initiating the annual Gombe Marathon which seeks to discourage the consumption of illicit drugs among the youths.

“Anything that has to do with the youth, the governor is keen on it and I can assure that yours will not be an exception”, Misilli said.

Earlier, the convener of Gombe Marathon, Shedrach Nzomisaki, said the annual exercise is aimed at running for a drug-free Gombe State and by extension Nigeria.

He appealed to the state government to partner with the initiative so that the dream of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for a drug-free Gombe State can be achieved.