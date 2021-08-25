In her bid to secure more empowerment opportunities for Gombe women, make them self-reliant and employers of labour, Wife of Gombe State governor, Hajiya Asma’u Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has sought for more collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

The governor’s wife called for the collaboration when she visited the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen, in Abuja recently.

According to Hajiya Asma’u Inuwa, the need to support Gombe State women to become educationally and economically self-reliant through entrepreneurship and skill acquisition has become very imperative considering the position they are occupying now.

She said although the Gombe State government, under the leadership of her husband, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, had been executing laudable programmes and developmental projects to better the lots of the citizens, more partnership with the Federal Ministry will go a long way in addressing the myriad of problems facing women in Gombe State.

“The state’s collaboration with national and international development partners, ministry of women affairs as well as National Centre for Women Development, has changed the narrative of Gombe in its entirety, but just like ‘Oliver Twist’, we need more,” she stated.

She also said women, children and youths have become more vulnerable due to conflicts and insurgency which has engulfed the world, adding that women are still facing different forms of gender violence and discrimination amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These are few of the women’s plight that my Jewel Care Foundation has been addressing and seeking to do more, Insha Allah, with the continued support and commitment of your Ministry with you at the helm of affairs,” she told the Hon Minister.

In her response, the minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen, commended the wife of the Gombe State governor for her relentless efforts to bring succour to the less privileged in the society, adding that “this is the calibre of women with motherly heart, needed to champion the course of fellow women.”

She pointed out that several visits to the state on advocacy for the passage of the bill and implementation of the Child Rights Act as well as women empowerment programmes jointly carried out with the Ministry for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management did not stop the governor’s wife from struggling for more.