The Gombe State government has commended the management of Eighteen Engineering Company International Limited (EEC) for the timely completion of the Degri-Bembelem-Reme-Dong-Talasse road in the state.

The commendation was contained in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja and signed by the director of Highways, Gombe State, Engr. Aliyu Isa Shinga.

According to Shinga, the road project with contract no: FGPC/GME/2019/185 was awarded by the Gombe State government to the EEC in October, 2019 with a completion period of 24 months

The road which links several communities in the local government area has a total length of 21km length and 10.3 width made up of several concrete drainage.

Shinga commended the company for the timely completion of the project, noting that the road meets all safety and quality standards.

“Following our joint inspection of the site and in accordance with the clause 48 of the General Condition of Contract, it is hereby certified that the construction of Degri-Bembelem-Reme-Talasse Road Project has been Finally completed,” he said.

He also said that the company has also been awarded a maintenance contract that would last for 12 months which commenced on June, 2021.

The N3.7bn 21km road in Balanga local government area of the state was flagged off by the Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, in December 2019 in order to open up the area and boost economic activities.

The governor, who underscored the importance of the road, had said when completed, it would connect the Southern and Northern parts of Balanga LGA as well as open up many communities around the hilly terrain and boost agriculture.