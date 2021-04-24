BY JAIYEOLA ANDREWS, Gombe

In demonstration of his compassion and commitment to the wellbeing of the people of Gombe State, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has again approved the release and distribution of relief materials to internally displaced persons (IDPs) who fled their homes as the result of the Waja/Lunguda crisis in Balanga local government area of the state.

A statement from Ismaila Uba Misilli, the director-general (press affairs) Government House, Gombe said the chairman of the relief distribution committee who is also the commissioner for internal security and ethical orientation, Adamu Dishi Kupto, Thursday led the committee to IDP camps in Balanga North and Balanga South to present the relief materials.

Addressing the IDPs at their separate camps beginning with Dala-Waja, Bwagal, Futuki, Sikkam, Cham, Yolde and Bambam, Alhaji Adamu Kupto expressed the governor’s condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the crisis, and assured them of his protection and care.

Alhaji Adamu Kupto, who was with the commissioner for special duties and intergovernmental affairs, Mr. Christopher Abdu Buba Maisheru, the chairman, Balanga local government council, Garba Umaru and security operatives, restated government’s commitment to peace and peaceful co-existence for the development of the state.

He assured the people that Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya would do everything possible to find the perpetrators of the act and bring them to book, describing the incident as most unfortunate.

While presenting the materials, the commissioner for internal security and ethical orientation said the Items provided were essentially for those displaced by the crisis. He called on the leaders of the camps to ensure justice and fairness in the distribution.

Receiving the items on behalf of their respective camps, Habu Salim, Micheal Bulus, Reverend Abraham Uche and Dimon Awa of Bwagal, Sikkam, Cham, Yolde camps respectively, thanked the governor for the gesture and assured that the items would be shared to those displaced by the crisis.

While the IDPs in Dala Waja, Putoki, Sikkam, Kulani and Bwangal and Bambam camps received 50 bags of maize, millet, sugar, salt and cartons of indomie, those in Yolde and Cham collected 150 and 100 bags of the respective items.

Governor Yahaya had on April 13, 2021 led his entire cabinet members and heads of security agencies to an assessment of the affected areas in Nyuwar, Jessu and Yolde after the crisis broke out and directed that food items be supplied to those displaced while charging the security agents to ensure restoration of peace in those areas.