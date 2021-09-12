The Gombe State government has assisted law students of the state origin studying in various campuses of law schools across Nigeria with laptops and also donated cash worth N33.8 million to help them settle their academic fees and achieve better performance.

Making the presentations at the conference hall of the Ministry of Justice in Gombe at the weekend, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya assured that his administration would continue to provide the needed atmosphere and support for excellent performance towards achieving the needed target of improved capacity, efficiency and quality education.

According to the senior special assistant, media (deputy governor’s office) Jack Tasha, Governor Yahaya who was represented by the deputy governor, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau, said the provision of laptops and cash assistance were to encourage students of Law build their educational capacity to prepare them for a better professional practice.

He urged the recipients to make good use of the items and the cash in the spirit of ‘Gombawa diban fari’ meaning ( the people of Gombe are always first in every well meaning venture’ to perform excellently in their respective schools.

The commissioner for justice and attorney general, Zubair Muhammad Umar, said gathering was for presentation of laptops and N370,000 cash assistance to each of 61 Gombe indigenes in six campuses of the Nigerian Law School.

Speaking on behalf of the recipients, the national chairman, Association of Law Students, Gombe chapter, Comrade Idris Mohammed, thanked the government for the assistance and pledged to justify the confidence reposed in them.