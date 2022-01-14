The government of Gombe State has donated the sum of N5million to widows of soldiers who sacrificed their lives to keep the country peaceful and united.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya represented by his deputy, Dr Manassah Jatau, announced the donation on Friday on the occasion of the 2021/2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day and Emblem Appeal Fund launch organised by the state chapter of the Nigerian Legion, held at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Gombe.

In addition to the government’s donation, the deputy governor also made a personal donation of N1.1million, asking other people of the state to assist the families of the fallen heroes.

In his speech, Gombe State chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Sergeant Adamu Dogo (rtd), appealed to the Governor Yahaya to include the widows of the deceased soldiers in his empowerment programmes.

Dogo, who revealed that 70 per cent of women at the event are widows, noted that the programmes for the corps of commissionaires is still pending while begging for the governor’s approval.

The chairman equally asked the people of the state to donate generously for the sake of the widows, orphans and dependants of the late soldiers, who paid the supreme price for the nation.

