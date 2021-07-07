Twenty-two indigenes of Gombe State who read medical science and recently graduated from the state university as medical doctors have been employed and integrated into the state civil service.

The development is aimed at bridging the dearth of health workers, especially medical doctors in the state.

The state commissioner for Health, Dr Habu Dahiru, explained that the 22 fresh graduates of medicine and other related courses from Gombe University were immediately employed to ensure that there is no gap in the health sector.

He further said that more medical Doctors are being awaited from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, University of Jos, University of Maiduguri and some other universities across the country who studied on the scholarship of the state government.

While presenting employment letters as well as keys to 22 furnished flats to accommodate the medical doctors at the premises of the State Specialist Hospital, Gombe, the commissioner said that this is the first time the State is experiencing such and that it was a great feat the Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya led APC administration was happy with.

According to Dr. Habu Dahiru, the State Government has trained the medical Doctors and the Governor has promised to give the interns all the support and cooperation they will need in carrying out their duties.

Earlier, while introducing the intern doctors to the commissioner, the director of Hospital Services in the State Ministry of Health, Dr James Mahdi, said that the new medical doctors were sworn-in on Thursday, 1, July 2021 and would resume duty immediately as House Officers in Gombe State Specialist Hospital, Gombe.

He also said that the medical doctors will be useful to the facility and add value to it as they will be in the Hospital 24/7 on shift duties at different sections or departments of the Hospital such as Gynaecology, GOPD and others.

Responding on behalf of the new medical doctors, Dr Umar Adamu Billiri thanked the State Government for the opportunity given to them to put into practice what they have studied for years.

While thanking the state government for sponsoring their studies, Dr Umar Billiri assured the government that they will work hand in hand with their leaders and all health workers in the facility, promising to make the Government and people of the State proud.