Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya yesterday signed into laws two bills authorising autonomy for the legislature and the judiciary in the state.

The governor also swore in three new High Court judges and two Khadis of the Sharia Court of Appeal.

Those sworn-in as High Court Judges were Zainab Abdulkadir Rasheed, Abdulsalam Muhammad and Daurabu Sikkam Suleiman while Adamu Kuna Jibril and Ahmed Baba Bala took oaths as Khadis.

In his address at the swearing-in ceremony, Governor Yahaya said he did not hesitate in signing the bills granting the judiciary and legislature Autonomy because his administration is committed to ensuring a strong and harmonious relationship with all arms of Government.

“So far, we have provided an enabling environment for a healthy relationship with both the Judiciary and the Legislative arms, as the cordiality among all arms of Government will guarantee a strong and virile society as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. In this regard, I have signed into law two bills on the autonomy of both the Legislature and the Judiciary as a measure of ensuring independence of the two arms”, he noted.

Governor Yahaya said the appointment of the High Court Judges and Khadis of the Sharia Court of Appeal followed their confirmation by the National Judicial Council (NJC).

He equally maintained that their appointments were further necessitated by the exiting of some Judges and Khadis in the State who attained the mandatory retirement age.

“The newly sworn-in Judges and Khadis are adjudged to be persons with experience, maturity, forthrightness, moral rectitude and deep knowledge of jurisprudence and are veritable jurists par excellence; I believe they are immeasurable assets not only to the judiciary but to the entire State and the country as a whole”.

He said it is reassuring that such calibre of persons are being appointed into the top echelon of the State Judiciary at a crucial time when the nation requires a strong and upright judicial system that can address the challenges hindering the effective administration of Justice.

“Considering their sound education, dedication to duty as well as the vast experience they gathered over time, I am confident they will bring new insights that will help further strengthen the State Judiciary and consolidate our democratic system”.

The governor recalled that at the inception of his administration, at his instance, the State government received a comprehensive report on the judicial arm with information on the challenges militating against the administration of Justice in State.

The governor explained that the action was borne out of his administration’s desire to facilitate speedy dispensation of justice as well as the overall transformation of the Judicial arm of Government.

“It is against this background that our administration made the following interventions in the Judiciary; renovation and equipping of the High Court of Justice Central Library as well as the establishment of an e-library at the State Ministry of Justice”.

“Other interventions, include the construction of the Sharia Court of Appeal complex that was abandoned by the previous administration, the facilitation of the establishment of the Gombe division of the Court of Appeal and the provision of ICT equipment to State counsels as well the payment of tuition fees to indigenes of Gombe at the Nigerian Law school”.

“Let me use this opportunity to assure the entire members of the Judiciary and of course legislative arm of Government that we will continue to make available all necessary facilities that will enhance the effective discharge of their responsibilities”.

Earlier in an opening remark, secretary to the state government (SSG), Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, said the event signifies the commitment of the present administration of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya to the quick dispensation of Justice in the State.

Shortly after the ceremony, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya presented keys of official vehicles to the acting chief judge, Hon. Justice Mu’azu Pindiga, for onward distribution to the newly sworn- in Judges of the High Court and Khadis of the Sharia court of appeal.

The event held at the Banquet Hall of Gombe government House, was graced by the Speaker and members of Gombe State House of Assembly, top judicial officers, government functionaries, traditional rulers and well-wishers.