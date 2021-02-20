BY JAIYEOLA ANDREWS, Gombe

Following the destruction of lives and property, the Gombe State government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Billiri.

The residents of the area had taken to the streets since Thursday, protesting the delay in the pronouncement of a substantiative Mai Tangale.

The chiefdom lost its monarch, late Dr Abdu Buba Maisheru recently.

The protesters had alleged that the state’s government was trying to impose a monarch on them against the people’s choice.

Commuters had been stranded in the area for the past three days due to road blockage by the protesters.

Briefing reporters yesterday in Gombe, the secretary to the state government, Prof Ibrahim Njodi, said the imposition of curfew became imperative to forestall loss of lives and property.

While admitting that the protesters have the right to peaceful protest, the SSG also noted the state government would not tolerate a state of lawlessness.

Njodi told journalists that all efforts made to reach out to protesters by the state’s government were rebuffed.

He stressed that: “We have reached out to all stakeholders for peace to reign, but some people have taken advantage of the situation to unleash violence.

Njodi, however, denied that the state government had any favourites in the choice of Mai Tangale.