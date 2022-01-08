Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has inaugurated an eight- man committee on project implementation, monitoring and evaluation.

The committee is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring that projects in the state translate into socio-economic growth and development of the state.

Performing the inauguration, Governor Yahaya explained that the action was necessitated by the sincerity of the government and its believe in transparency, accountability, quality, commensurate effective service delivery and general good governance.

Represented by his deputy, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau, the governor said, “this is a very crucial, necessary and inevitable event, because scholars in Organization and Development Studies observed much earlier that”; any project that shall not be monitored should not be started, lest we end up wasting resources, time and man hours.

“My dear lovers of Gombe , honest, concerned and keen followers and observers of events, and happenings in Gombe State under the administration of His Excellency, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya points to one direction. Basically, he is determine and has manifested uncommon political will to ensure that Gombe State attains not ordinary economic growth, but development the desire of all states and nations of the world”.

The deputy governor explained that the state government conceived, initiated and subsequently executed numerous projects, pointing out that while some are completed, others are ongoing, and many more shall come on board.

He said that the committee has a very daunting challenge because of the so many projects in the state to ensure that they deliver to the satisfaction of the state government and to the residents of Gombe State.

The deputy governor said the committee which is to be chaired by the Special Adviser on Project Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation, Prof Namala Keftin Amuga, has the responsibility of handling all matters relating to projects implementation, monitoring and evaluation in the state.

He enumerated other terms of reference to include developing an effective monitoring and evaluation mechanism on all projects being implemented as well as furnish the government with regular progress reports on the level of completion of such projects and to offer recommendations to Government on contract reviews and termination among others.

Members of the committee are, Arch. Aminu Mohammed Adamu, Senior Special Assistant 1, Qs. Alkali Abubakar(mni) Senior Special Assistant 1, Alh. Umaru Gurama, Senior Special Assistant 1, LS. Abubakar D. Usman, Senior Special Assistant 1, Engineer Dan Naphtali Senior Special Assistant 11, Engr. Mohammed Dauda Abubakar, Senior Special Assistant 11, and Zaradeen Ubali Baba, Senior Special Assistant 11.

Responding, the chairman of the committee, Prof Namala Keftin Amuga, who is also Special Adviser to the Governor on Project Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation, expressed appreciation to the governor for finding them worthy of the assignment.

He said members of the committee see the appointment as a privilege to serve the state, assuring that they are going to complement the gesture .

The chairman noted that the action of the state government is a demonstration of its commitment to give the people the best, thereby pledging their commitment to join the transformation agenda using their professional experience and expertise.