Some inmates at the Billiri Medium Security Custodial Centre, Gombe State Command of the Correctional Service have lauded the skills acquisition programme at the centre.

According to the inmates, the programme has empowered them to become better citizens.

They said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Billiri community, Billiri Local Government Area of Gombe state while being discharged from the centre.

Mohammed Yahaya, a 38-year-old inmate said his life was more meaningful since he was trained on a vocational skill.

Yahaya said that with the kind of skills he had acquired, crime would no longer be attractive to him after leaving the correctional facility, adding that idleness was a motivation for crime.

He said was into stealing and abuse of different drugs, adding that the motorcycle he stole was the last crime he committed that landed him in jail.

According to him, coming to the correctional centre is a form of education as he has learnt a lot and I am more reformed and now understand the meaning of life.

“I will use my vocational skill to show to the world that I am now a better citizen by taking good care of my children who are now with my mother,’’ Yahaya said.

Yahaya, a father of three advised youths who were presently abusing drugs to steer clear of any form of drugs.

“Drugs have no benefits because it will motivate you into crime, and you will end up here.’’

While commending the Federal Government’s efforts for embarking on various vocational skills for inmates, he appealed for more support from the government at all levels to ensure sustainability of the programme.

“By Feb. 18, I will be leaving here, so I need the Gombe State Government to help me with starter kits to open my laundry shop immediately so I can prove to the society that I am now a reformed person.’’

Another inmate, 26-year-old Abubakar Buba who said he was convicted in 2018 for stealing, told NAN that he had no skills before coming to the correctional centre.

“Today, I can now sew bags and clothes. I am very happy and that has really impacted me by giving me a direction on what to do now after leaving this centre.

“I learnt this skill here. It gives me joy and when I leave this place by 2023, I will continue to sew and even here I have trained over 35 inmates.

“I want to specially thank the Deputy Controller of the Correctional Centre, Christopher Jen for his efforts in ensuring that we get vocational training before leaving this centre,’’ he said.

Mohammed Gidado, another inmate who spoke to NAN correspondent in fluent English Language said that he was a stark illiterate when he was brought to the Billiri custodial centre in 2018.

“When I came here, I started attending the free adult literacy classes where I learnt how to speak English Language, spell and read too. Now, I can draft a letter for you if you want,’’ Gidado assured.

He said that he had never been to school but with the kind of things he had learnt, he was now motivated to sit for examinations to acquire primary and secondary schools’ certificates.

“This is my dream so I can contribute to the development of the society,” he said. (NAN)