Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has undertaken an inspection tour of the on-going township roads projects, phase 6, across the state.

First, the governor yesterday inspected the 4.3KM Idi-Kagarawal- Unguwa Uku- Malam Inna road with laterite sub-base and fill completed, several box culverts and outlet drains being constructed to ensure proper discharge of runoff and connect the densely populated communities that were hither-to inaccessible.

The governor, who was conducted round by the commissioner for Works and Transport, Engr. Abubakar Bappah and the Project Manager and head of Triacta Construction Company, Engr Imran Amin, also inspected the 2.5KM Bolari- Miyetti-state Low Cost roads which is almost 95 percent completed.

The road construction in the area will improve on connectivity within Gombe metropolis, provide alternative routes to Gombe- Biu Road, Sabon Layi and State low cost which are main arteries of the city’s traffic.

It will further decongest the city and reduce traffic jams on the major routes, thereby improving the standard of living of the common man.

Both roads were awarded in November last year by the administration of Governor Inuwa Yahaya as part of its determination to actualize the ambitious Network Eleven-100 project which seeks to construct at least one hundred kilometres of roads in each of the eleven Local Government areas of the State.

In both sites visited, Governor Yahaya was received by hundreds of jubilant crowd from the benefitting communities, who turned out en masse to thank him for the road projects and to express their solidarity and support to the APC-led administration.

Addressing the mammoth crowd during stop overs along the Idi- Unguwan- Uku-Kagarawal- Malam Inna road, Governor Inuwa Yahaya assured them that the project will be completed in record time to boost social and economic activities in the area.

He however appealed to the people not to encroach on leftover lands besides the road as government intends to use the space to plant trees, install solar streetlights and reticulate pipelines for adequate water supply among other services.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the inspection visit, Governor Yahaya expressed satisfaction with the level and quality of work being executed on both road projects.

The governor expressed confidence that with the speed with which his administration is embarking on road construction, it is only a matter of time that the Network 11-100 project will be achieved in each of the eleven local government areas of the State.

He assured the people of the state that despite paucity of funds, his administration will continue to expand road networks and provide other social amenities across the State one step at a time.

He said, “This one was awarded about 4 months ago and you can see for yourselves the level of accomplishment and the happiness in the faces of the people, which means the more you do for the people, the more they people and come to embrace the Government”.

Our government is for the people and we shall continue to work for them to meet their yearnings and aspirations.”

Earlier, the village head of Kagarawal said his community will remain ever grateful to Governor Inuwa whose administration has made its impact felt, not only thriiugh the provision of this road, but other social amenities such as the 150 bed capacity hospital as well as the erosion control project among others.

The governor was accompanied on the inspection visit by the Speaker of Gombe State House of Assembly, Hon. Abubakar Mohammed Luggerewo, member representing Gombe North, Hon. Ali Baba Manu, Secretary to the Gombe State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, Chief of Staff, Abubakar Inuwa Kari, Commissioners and other top Government functionaries.