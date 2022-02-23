The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has lauded the purpose- driven stewardship of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, describing his midterm score card as a reference point and clear evidence of selfless performance, accountability and transparency in governance which will stand long after his administration for younger generation to savour the practical application of leadership.

Mustapha stated this while speaking to journalists shortly after an audience with the governor in Abuja.

Ismaila Uba Misilli, director-general, Press Affairs, Government House

Gombe, noted in a statement that while going through the Governor’s midterm score card, which is a compendium of achievements of Inuwa in two years, the SGF remarked that the document is a clear indication of a leader that is focused and determined to succeed against all odds.

ADVERTISEMENT

He told the Gombe governor that the federal government acknowledges his purposeful leadership and uncommon commitment to laying a good foundation for industrial and human capital development in his state.

The SGF noted that Governor Inuwa Yahaya is on the right trajectory in laying a solid foundation for industrial development of Gombe state and creating an avenue to engage the productive youthful population by redirecting their energies to fundamental purposes.

“You know that the mass population of our youths were hitherto the reservoir where bandits, insurgents and terrorists recruited a good number and radicalised them on the path of destruction and getting them involved in things that are not productive to the society; but with particular direction which Governor Inuwa has decided to go he will be able to draw back the mass population that are available from going into crime and criminality and so we want to sincerely commend you,” he stated.

He maintained that the governor’s wealth of experience from private and public sectors, is an added advantage that brought about his superlative performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also responding to questions from journalists, Governor Inuwa Yahaya stated that his administration is committed towards building human capital for sustainable economic and social development.

He explained that the recruitment of first batch of 500 young men and women in the State into the Gombe State Security, Traffic and Environmental Corps, GOSTEC was to redirect youthful energies into productive courses for the benefit of the society.

He revealed that the recruitment of GOSTEC personnel will be in batches of 500 each and that it is the intention of his administration to continue to exercise until it reaches the 2000 mark.

“Earlier on we engaged 500 again as facilitators to do with development in basic skills acquisition and in agriculture and entrepreneurship who are now spread all over the State; we are working to see that our youths are carried along and by the grace of God by the time we complete the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park, we have the hope that the industries located and the abundant power available plus land and agricultural resources, Gombe will have engagement of not less than fifty thousand youths for them to have means of livelihood and for them to sustain development in Gombe and indeed the entire north east”.